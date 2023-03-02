Atif Aslam, Art Dubai and more: 15 ways to spend your weekend in UAE

From music and art to Holi celebrations, there is plenty to do in the country

By CT Desk Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 12:56 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 1:08 PM

Catch Atif Aslam in concert

When a celebrated singer and Dubai’s own visionary all-women orchestral ensemble come together, you can expect a spectacular and spellbinding musical experience. Don’t miss Atif Aslam live in concert with Firdaus Orchestra in ‘Firdaus ka Mausam’ at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, March 4. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Visit Sotheby’s spring exhibition

View Michael Jordan’s ‘Air Jordan’ championship sneakers, glittering jewels, coveted cutting-edge watches, rare objects from the Islamic world and modern and contemporary paintings by artists from the Middle East – all under one roof. The showcase is open till March 3 at Level B2, Gate Village Building 3, DIFC.

Take your pet to Woofstock

It’s time to celebrate everything we love about dogs with a special day at Dubai Polo Club and Resort! Woofstock on Saturday, March 4, includes ‘dogucation’ masterclasses and workshops, zones of canine-related activities, doggy art classes, puppy Pilates, grooming, food trucks for pets and people, live music and entertainment and much more. Children under 12 and dogs can enter free. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Enjoy live music at NYU Abu Dhabi

Balimaya Project uses the repertoire and instrumentation of the Mandé peoples of Senegal and Mali as a bridge to bring folkloric West African music together with the jazz sounds of Black London. Expect unique and exciting sounds at the concert that features an opening set by Indian vocalist, songwriter and performing artist Shilpa Ananth, whose music fuses the dreamy landscapes of South India with Soul, Jazz and Electronic influences. At The Red Theater on Friday, March 3. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Head over to Art Dubai

Among the galleries exhibiting at Art Dubai is Galloire which is showcasing digital art from various artists such as Daniel Canogar, Miguel Chevalier, Sasha Stiles and many more at the Digital Section, x9. Witness how digital art can take many forms, from immersive installations and interactive exhibits to video projections and virtual reality environments. Leila Heller Gallery has a presentation in the Contemporary section of the fair, showcasing works by artists Parinaz Eleish Gharagozlou (artwork pictured), Ana D’ Castro, Azza Al Qubaisi and more. Tashkeel members Maitha Demithan and Ruben Sanchez also have works on display at Art Dubai. At Madinat Jumeirah till March 5.

Visit the Sikka Art & Design Festival

Among the beautiful artworks on display at this ongoing festival are ‘Tune Me In’ by Shereen Shalhoub (pictured). Apart from engaging artworks and installations, there are workshops, talks, activations, vibrant live performances and much more for all the family at Sikka 2023 being held at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood till March 5.

Perk up your weekend with Color Fiesta

Celebrate the Indian festival of colours, Holi, at Zabeel Park Amphitheatre with playback singer Nikhita Gandhi and social media star Abdu Rozik, among other celebrity appearances. There will also be a performance by NKD Studio. Sunday, March 5. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Walk for a good cause

The annual Al Noor Zurich Hope for Children Family Funfair and Run is back, encouraging Dubai do-gooders to don their superhero capes and help make the world a better place, one step at a time. The day starts with the traditional Walk for Inclusion, a 4km fun run that actively encourages participants to dress as their favourite superhero. Starting at 8am, the walk is free to attend and offers prizes for the best outfit. Following the walk, the fair will run from 9am to 9pm with fairground rides, a Kids’ Village, a painting competition, bouncy castles, discounts on food, drinks, books and more. At Al Barsha 1, Saturday, March 4. Tickets at alnoorspneeds.ae

Check out Ultra Abu Dhabi

Get grooving at the Ultra Music Festival which will feature top global DJs, producers and performers including Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Adam Beyer and Afrojack. March 4-5. Tickets on Platinumlist.

See Khalid Abdulrahman live

Popular singer Khalid Abdulrahman will enthrall fans with his hit songs at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental auditorium on Saturday, March 4. Tickets from Dh295 on Platinumlist.

Colour your life with ‘Rang Barse’

Celebrate the Indian festival of colours, Holi, in Abu Dhabi at ‘Rang Barse’, a family event featuring a rain dance, entertainment by top DJs including Praveen Nair (pictured), food stalls and more. Entry is free for kids under 10. Saturday, March 4, 10am-10pm at Abu Dhabi City Golf Club. Tickets from Dh35 on Platinumlist.

Laugh out loud with Masood Boomgaard

This comedian constantly has us in splits with satirical life ‘advice’ on social media through his alter-ego, Self-Help Singh. Don’t miss his show Self-Help Singh Live in Dubai at Half Walnut, Aloft Al Mina Dubai. March 4 and 5, from 7.30pm. Tickets from Dh100, available on Platinumlist.

Groove to the tunes of Black Coffee

The Grammy-winning South African DJ will play Atlantis The Palm’s White Beach on Saturday, March 4, with an opening act by DJ Paul Svenson and Frederick Stone. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets from Dh400 on Platinumlist.

Blend retail therapy with music

Green is the theme at Al Khawaneej Walk, the quaint greenhouse-inspired community mall. Talented buskers will bring Al Khawaneej Walk to life with the sound of music, a perfect backdrop to retail therapy. Suave oud players and charismatic violinists from Dubai are taking turns to serenade shoppers every weekend.

Sneakerheads assemble

Sneakers Lab, a new pop-up store and experience at City Centre Mirdif is showcasing unique and limited-edition sneakers as well as other items from various brands that will appeal to collectors and enthusiasts. Visitors to the pop-up can also access photo opportunities and dedicated zones where sneakers can be customised and cleaned.