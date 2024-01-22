Atif Aslam and Firdaus Orchestra set to enchant fans at Dubai concert

The gala featured AR Rahman, Sivakarthikeyan, and others
In a spectacular musical event set to illuminate Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on March 2, Atif Aslam and Firdaus Orchestra are gearing up for their second annual concert collaboration.
Atif Aslam, known for his enchanting vocals, will be showcasing his soulful hits, including Jeena Jeena and Dil Diyan Gallan, accompanied by the symphonic brilliance of Firdaus Orchestra.
Under the guidance of conductor Monica Woodman, the all-women ensemble is set to add a unique orchestral dimension to Atif Aslam's chart-topping numbers.
“The Firdaus Orchestra brings a symphonic dimension of musical finesse to the live performance. Each meticulously curated song amplifies the enchantment of every note in these timeless classics. We are honoured to be working with Atif Aslam again and our partnership is a true testament to the power of collaboration and creativity and the deep understanding of each other’s artistry,” comments Woodman on this musical synergy.
The collaboration, presented by Blu Blood in partnership with Eva Live Middle East, MIDAS Events, and Meteora Developers, promises to deliver an exceptional and immersive concert experience.
With tickets available starting from Dh100, this musical synergy aims to transcend ordinary performances and create an atmosphere of unparalleled euphoria, leaving a lasting impact on Dubai's audience. The stage is meticulously set for a night of passion, excellence, and a harmonious celebration of musical brilliance.
