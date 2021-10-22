Aryan Khan case: Ananya Panday agreed to arrange 'ganja'; actress says it was a joke

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday said she was joking after India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned her about her chats with Aryan Khan, which revealed she agreed to arrange 'ganja' for him.

Recovered chats between the two showed that Aryan was talking to Ananya about procuring marijuana. She replied: "I will arrange," according to India Today TV.

During questioning, NCB showed the messages to Ananya, who told them that she had just been joking. She further said that the conversation had been about cigarettes, not weed.

Ananya denied consuming drugs and supplying them to anyone. She also told officials that she didn't even know whether weed was a drug.

Ananya was called in for questioning on Thursday and Friday. NCB officials raided her Mumbai home on Thursday and seized her laptop and mobile phone as part of the investigation.

Though there were conversations between Aryan and Ananya regarding drugs, NCB officials said there was no evidence that the actress had provided him with any illicit substances.

After moving to Bombay High Court, the court said that it would hear Aryan Khan’s bail application on October 26.