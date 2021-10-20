Aryan Khan's arrest: A timeline of what happened in the drugs bust case

A special NDPS court in Mumbai denied Aryan Khan bail in the Mumbai cruise drugs case on Wednesday.

He is lodged in the Arthur Road prison. Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and six others were detained after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids on a Mumbai cruise on October 2. All eight accused were arrested a day later.

Let’s look back at how Aryan got embroiled in this.

October 2: Aryan was arrested after NCB conducted a raid on the Cordella Cruises’ Empress ship off the coast of Mumbai

October 3: Mumbai court grants NCB custody of Aryan and two others accused until the following day.

October 4: NCB custody extended till October 7. Seven other accused in the case were also remanded to NCB's custody.

Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde argues in court. “They (NCB) are levelling very serious allegations against (Aryan) Khan. But it has to be supported with evidence... The court can look through the chats... They do not talk about it.”

October 8: Court dismisses NCB plea seeking further custody of Aryan.

Aryan and seven others accused in the case were remanded in 14-day judicial custody by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar. The court had rejected the NCB's plea for their further custody for interrogation.

October 11: Court lists bail hearing for October 13.

October 13: Court adjourns bail hearing until the following day.

October 14: Judge reserves order Aryan’s bail plea until October 20.

October 20: Aryan’s bail plea is again rejected