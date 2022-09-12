Around the UAE: Top things to do on September 12

Here's our guide to fun-filled activities on Monday in the country

By CT Desk Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 9:22 AM

Wizarding World Experience

Celebrate all things magic at Abu Dhabi Mall's newest activation. The Hogwarts Wizarding World Experience, running till October 4, features some of the most iconic and well-known things from Harry potter. Climb the Grand Staircase, take a break in the Common Room or visit Hagrid's Hut, after exploring the Forbidden Forest and getting up close with a recreation of the Hogwarts Express at the new experience. The walk-through experience is open daily from 12pm to 9pm.

Business Lunch

Head to H Dubai's Eat & Meat restaurant for their business lunch featuring an Express Buffet. Packed with fresh, homemade dishes, their menu changes daily. From nourishing salads and one-pot meals to filling mains and desserts, there's something for all food lovers. Diners can also customise their meal as they wish. From Monday to Friday, 12pm till 3pm. Business Lunch offers start from Dh69.

Art Festival

Souk Al Marfa is hosting an art festival featuring over 90 international artists whose artworks will be displayed at the venue's Ace Carpet Market till September 18. The art exhibition provides an immersive and interactive experience as well as other activities. Iranian artist Ahmad Rukni, emerging Pakistani artist Alia Amin Abdulhaq, Armenian artist and graphic designer Jivan Hovhanissian, and Ethiopian artist Brook Yeshitila are among the many artists present at the event. Art lovers can also purchase the pieces, starting from Dh500.

Surf & Turf board

Nahaam is inviting diners to indulge in their Surf & Turf board, which features a bespoke selection of perfectly seasoned grilled striploin, perch fillet, prawns, chicken thigh, and sweet potato fries, all paired with a glass of grape. Every Monday, from 7pm till 10:30pm. Dh180 per couple. Nahaam is located in Conrad, Abu Dhabi, Etihad Towers.

Exhibitions at Foundry

Foundry, an art space in Downtown Dubai, is launching its eclectic line-up of exhibitions starting today. Four new exhibitions, from photographer Stuart Lawson, Fine Art photographer Baber Afzal, multidisciplinary artist Debjani Bhardwaj and experimental artist Studio Lenca, will be shown until October 30. Foundry art space is located on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid Boulevard. Visit foundry.downtowndubai.ae for more information.

Art exhibition

Sharjah Art Foundation has collaborated with Kiran Nadar Museum of Art to present Pop South Asia: Artistic Explorations in the Popular, a major exhibition providing a substantial survey of modern and contemporary South Asian art that engaged with popular culture. It will feature over 100 works by artists from Aghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the diaspora. The exhibition will be on view at the Foundation till December 11 at Gallery 1, 2, 3 and 6, Al Mureijah Art Spaces. The event will also feature a panel discussion led by curators and artists. Admission to exhibitions is free and bookings can be made at ticket.sharjahart.org.