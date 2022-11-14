Around the UAE: Six things to do on November 14

The November 18 release comes 15 years after Enchanted
Mezze Night
At, Antika, which serves the best of Levantine cuisine with inimitable Lebanese flavours, enjoy Mezze Night every Monday. Expect the perfect dining experience as you listen to performances by singer Rami Kanjo accompanied by pianist Ferass! Antika is located at Al Fattan Currency House, Podium Level, Tower 2, Dubai. For reservations, call 050 735 9177
Celebrate Italian flavours
Italian restaurant Luigia is celebrating the VII edition of the Week of the Italian cuisine in the World, a yearly initiative developed to promote Italian culinary traditions and food and grape connoisseurship as a distinctive trait of the country’s identity and culture. Luigia has created a traditional dish called Pasta e Fagioli, with origins from the countryside, which is particularly high in fiber and filling. From today till November 20. For reservations contact 04 349 6950
It’s still Halloween!
Dubai Parks and Resorts has extended its Halloween festivities until November 20, only at MOTIONGATE Dubai and Riverland. Fear seekers can continue to enjoy the parks’ frightful decorations, live entertainment, scare zones, haunted houses, themed food and many more activities.
World Diabetes Day
Cinema Akil in collaboration with Alserkal Avenue is marking World Diabetes Day during Alserkal lates, dedicating the day to understand and converse about Type 1 Diabetes. It will include the screening of The Human Trial by Lisa Hepner and Guy Mossman, followed by a panelists discussion. To register and for more info, check @cinemaakil on Instagram.
Play at XPark
Multi-faceted urban playground XPark by Etisalat is now open for the winter season. Located next to Kite Beach in Dubai, it is suitable for all ages. Spanning 66,000 square feet with two main areas for kids to explore and try new activities, the playground plays host to a parkour climbing space, climbing structures, calisthenics and skatepark, whereas the chill out zone features a stage, DJ tower and slower paced activities such as giant chess, Jenga and more.
The Big Hass Experience
Local MC Big Hass turns music curator for this event which will showcase an eclectic Arabic music selection. As part of the experience, Hass will also host 'Spitter', his own Rap Freestyle platform. Special guest artists Aram, Little G Fresh, Aleses, and MK-1 will join him on stage for a live beat battle as he challenges them to bring their A-Game in rhyming. At The Fridge Warehouse, Alserkal Avenue. Tickets on Platinumlist.
The November 18 release comes 15 years after Enchanted
