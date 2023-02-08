Around the UAE: Six things to do on February 8

We bring you the best of Wednesday, from the sights and sounds at a light festival to trying some fiery sushi rolls

Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023

Residents and tourists can find plenty to do in the UAE, even on a week day. Are you a sushi enthusiast? Do you want to see some spectacular patterns in illumination around a vibrant Emirate? Or does art tickle your fancy today? Whatever you may be looking for, we bring you the best options on how to pass your Wednesday around the country.

Enjoy the Sharjah Light Festival

The 12th edition of the festival offers mesmerising light shows and an array of activities catering to visitors of all ages and interests. The festival covers 13 locations — including Light Village — across the Emirate of Sharjah, offering visitors a busy agenda of exhibitions, art displays, and entertainment activities, which allows them to immerse themselves in an integrated and unforgettable event. Till February 19.

Find exotic flavours at Belgrave Abu Dhabi

Belgrave Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s only three ‘Belgrave’ restaurants, is reimagining the exotic flavours of Persian hospitality by crafting distinctive amalgams of Eastern and Western cuisines. With Amin Ebra, head chef and founder of the restaurant and Honey Ebra at the helm, the brother-sister-duo stay true to their family’s historic love for food by carefully crafting each dish and thoughtfully curating a menu that delectably serves every palate. Belgrave is located at Red Crescent, 1st Floor, Al Rawdah, Abu Dhabi. Call 02 5848383 for bookings.

Experience an Art & Music Night

Get ready for a fusion of classical music and stunning digital art at the ‘From Monet to Kandinsky. Revolutionary Art’ showcase accompanied by live music by Soren Lyng Hansen, a famous talented Danish cellist, double bassist and pianist. Today at Theatre of Digital Art, 8pm. Tickets from Dh180.

Try ‘Blazing Fire’ rolls

Sumo Sushi & Bento has unveiled the ‘Blazing Fire’ sushi rolls for the first time in the UAE at three levels of spiciness - mild, spicy and extreme. Diners can savour the flaming hot ‘Blazing Fire’ rolls for Dh52, and the chef will prepare the dish according to the taste and spice level of the customer. The dish caters to clients who prefer a variety of options and have a taste for spicy food. Visit https://sumosushibento.com to book.

Indulge in Oyster Wednesdays

It’s all about oysters every Wednesday at Ammos Greek Restaurant. With 2-for-1 on a selection of the freshest oysters, Oyster Wednesdays gives you the perfect opportunity to add a seafood twist to your midweek. 7-11pm.

Head to a cricket fan carnival in Dubai

The ongoing DP World ILT20 tournament will ring in the playoffs with a fun-filled family carnival at Dubai International Stadium on February 8, 10 and 12, from 3pm. Indulge in cricket games, VR cricketing action, face painting, spin the wheel and kids’ bouncies. Enjoy delicacies like ‘No ball’ nuggets, ‘LBW’ burger, ‘Mid-wicket’ fries and ‘Googly’ smoothies at the food kiosks. There will also be live performances and a chance to purchase merchandise. Get tickets at https://tickets.ilt20.ae