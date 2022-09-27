Arab Fashion Week returns to Dubai Design District

More than 35 designers will unite in Dubai at d3 from October 10-15

By CT Desk Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 2:43 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 2:48 PM

Arab Fashion Week with Couture FW 22/23 and Spring Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear shows will take place from October 10-15, as announced by the Arab Fashion Council and Dubai Design District (d3).

Staged within the city’s design and fashion pulse, the creative world – and more than 35 designers – will unite in Dubai at d3. Supported by TECOM Group PJSC’s creative platform, the six-day calendar will be packed with runway shows, an international collaboration, roundtable talks and activations.

As the global fashion industry continues to emerge from the pandemic, Arab Fashion Week will welcome regional and international editors, buyers, industry leaders, and global celebrities, to view a curated selection of fashion-forward designers from the MENA region, Europe, the Americas and Asia.

A roster of new designers and returning ones are expected to be on the season’s dynamic calendar and La Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the French body responsible for coordinating Paris Fashion Week, will once again present Paris-based label Weinsanto. It will be the fifth time Weinsanto participates at Arab Fashion Week, highlighting the ever-growing relevance of Dubai to global brands.

An occasion of firsts, UAE-based brand The Giving Movement will debut its new range of clothing named FiftyMade on the catwalk, while Atelier Forger will take centre stage as the first Syrian label to showcase at Arab Fashion Week.

Emerging and established designers from as far afield as Mexico, Nicaragua, Thailand, Malaysia and Ukraine will also be participating at Arab Fashion Week for the first time – and these are in addition to names from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Turkey, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, France, the UK, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, Paraguay and Belarus. Some 23 countries will be represented in total.

Furthermore, Arab Fashion Week will kick off with a special event commemorating Barbie, the 2021 recipient of the Fashion Icon Award. The Arab Fashion Council forged a one-of-a-kind collaboration with the world’s most diverse doll, tapping Lebanese couturier Jean-Louis Sabaji as the first Arab designer ever to work with the global icon, following similar partnerships with Balmain and Moschino. The historic capsule will be unveiled on October 10 at d3.

To usher in the season of physical presentations, the runway shows will be broadcasted on live screens positioned around the d3 space. The public will also be invited to view the live shows via the Arab Fashion Week and Arab fashion Council social media platforms.

The calendar is now live on https://arabfashionweek.org/official-calendar/