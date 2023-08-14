Alia Bhatt opens up about the first time she met her husband Ranbir Kapoor

The actor also shared that her 'Heart of Stone' co-star Gal Gadot was amongst the first to know about her pregnancy



Were you aware that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had their initial encounter during the filming of the movie Black? In a recent interview held to promote her film Heart Of Stone, Alia delved into her cherished "firsts". Spanning from her debut collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to her earliest experience in choreography at the tender age of 4, the actress openly shared these milestones. Alia recounted that her first audition took place for the movie Black, headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

She also disclosed that her first encounter with her now-husband, Ranbir Kapoor, occurred on the set of the film. Speaking to Netflix, Alia said, "I auditioned for the role of a young Rani Mukerji. Naturally, I didn't secure the part as I wasn't cast in the film. Interestingly, this was also when I first met my now husband, Ranbir Kapoor."

In the interview, Alia also compared the atmosphere of Hollywood film sets and the experience of shooting for Hindi or Indian cinema. According to her, the energy on sets worldwide is universally alike. A collective effort is directed towards a singular vision and mission, which is "to achieve excellence in our work," she adds.

During another interview, Alia unveiled that she shared the news of her pregnancy with her co-star Gal Gadot, who was among the first people to be informed. Speaking with BBC Asia Network, Alia expressed, "I felt a strong sense of security and ease. Pregnancy is something you usually keep under wraps until well into the first trimester, so I hadn't disclosed it to many people. However, I did confide in Gal Gadot, as well as my producers and the director (Tom Harper), because it was necessary for them to be aware. Their responses were incredibly warm, supportive, and enthusiastic, which eliminated any doubts I might have had."

“In fact, I remember we were once shooting, I am not going to talk much about it, but it was really hot and Gal was really bothered about my hydration and she was telling me to keep myself hydrated, asking me to drink enough water. She'd say, ‘You need to keep yourself hydrated'. So, that's the kind of person she is and she exudes warmth and she is also extremely caring about everybody on her crew and she is wonderful with her actors as well. So yes, I felt too comfortable," Alia was quoted as saying.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Jee Le Zara, where she will share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

