Alia Bhatt's sarees from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' are now on sale

'Life has come full circle': Sushmita Sen gets emotional as daughter sings in 'Taali' trailer
The actor's daughter, Renee, has lent her voice to the powerful Mahamrityunjaya Mantra in the trailer of the upcoming series
Alia Bhatt's portrayal of journalist Rani Chatterjee in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has captured the hearts of fans. Alongside her expressive acting and captivating dance moves, Alia's fashion choices in the movie have become a sensation. And here's exciting news: you can now own a piece of Rani Chatterjee's glamour! Alia herself announced on Instagram that her iconic wardrobe from the film will be up for sale.
She said, “There's been so much love for my sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that Manish [Malhotra] and I have been working closely together to ensure that all the sarees that I have worn while promoting the film, reach you, my dear Ranis.”
The exclusive collection will be accessible on the official website of the celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. All proceedings will go towards "preventive and promotive healthcare of vulnerable women and children through SNEHA," Alia said.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which premiered on July 28, showcased a stellar ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Anjali Anand.
Alia Bhatt's next venture is Netflix's Heart of Stone, scheduled for release on August 11. This marks her Hollywood debut, and the Tom Harper-directed film also features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
