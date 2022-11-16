Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes 'love of her life' Aaradhya on her birthday

The actress shared an Instagram post wishing her daughter on her 11th birthday

By ANI Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 9:13 AM Last updated: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 9:20 AM

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dropped a special birthday wish for her daughter Aaradhya, who turns 11 today.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared an adorable picture of herself with her daughter.

In the picture, she is seen kissing Aaradhya.

Alongside the picture, she penned a sweet note. Aishwarya wrote, "MY LOVE... MY LIFE... I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA."

Aishwarya often shares pictures of Aaradhya on Instagram and be it a family get-together, a red carpet event or even a film shoot, she loves being accompanied by Aaradhya.

Aaradhya was born on November 16, 2011.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was recently seen in south director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan - 1.

She will be seen next in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited.