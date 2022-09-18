Actor Ranvir Shorey's father Krishan Dev passes away

The Bollywood actor shared a picture of his father on Instagram, calling him his greatest inspiration

By ANI Published: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 9:25 AM

Ranvir Shorey's father, filmmaker Krishan Dev Shorey passed away at the age of 92. On Saturday, the actor shared the news on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor posted a picture of his father along with a message.

He called his father his greatest inspiration.

He wrote, "My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection."

As soon as the news was shared, Ranvir's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.

Director Krishan Dev Shorey a.k.a KD Shorey directed Maha-Yuddh in 1988 featuring Gulshan Grover, Mukesh Khanna, Kader Khan, and Paresh Rawal.

Krishan Dev also produced movies including Be-Reham (1980), Bad Aur Badnaam (1984) and others.

On the work front, Ranvir will be next seen in an action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023.