Changed myself completely for 'Antim' after 'Loveyatri' disappointment, reveals Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma, who will be seen in Antim: The Final Truth, being released on Friday, along with his brother-in-law, Salman Khan, admits that he changed completely for the film.
“I have to undergo physical changes, voice, dialogue delivery and all,” he told the media. “I couldn’t have done it the way I did Loveyatri. I have to do justice to the opportunity I got. I had to train myself for it.”
Admitting that he was disappointed with Loveyatri, his first film, Aayush said Salman helped him put things in the right perspective. “When you share the screen space with him, you realise how big a star he is,” said the budding actor. Recalling his early interactions with Salman, Aayush recalled that he saw him walking towards his car. “I went up to him and asked for a selfie,” he said. “I was very scared because there has been always this perception that he is an angry man. But he was very calm and he called me a brother, which left me surprised.”
The actor said he was initially reluctant to take up the role in Antim, especially since some may see it as ‘nepotism.’ “There are going to be multiple notions about it including the fact that we are family and he is making the film to help me in my career,” he said.
Salman Khan had produced Loveyatri, the first film for Aayush. His next film will be Kwatha, in which he will be seen along with Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle.
