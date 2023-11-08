28-year-old singer Darlyn Morais dies after spider bite; stepdaughter hospitalised

Photo: Instagram

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 12:26 PM

Brazilian singer Darlyn Morais died on Monday after a spider bit him on the face a week ago. He was 28.

Morais' wife Jhullyenny Lisboa told the media that his 18-year-old stepdaughter had to be hospitalised but now in stable condition. She was also repeatedly bitten by a spider at their Miranorte house.

Lisboa explained that soon after the spider bite, Morais started feeling fatigued. The spot, where the spider bit him, turned dark so they sought medical care the same day, thinking he was developing an allergic reaction.

After the treatment, he was discharged on Friday, November 3, according to a report in International Business Times.

However, his condition did not improve and was again admitted to Palmas General Hospital on Sunday. The doctors failed to save him and declared him dead on Monday, the report added.

The State Department of Health said the cause of the singer's death was still being investigated. There is also no information about the type of spider that bit Morais and his stepdaughter.

Another report said experts from the Butantan Institute, a bio-research centre in Brazil, suggested that Morais’ spider bite “do not show typical characteristics of araneism”. The institute has emphasised the “importance of waiting for the official report to determine the diagnosis with greater certainty”.

On Tuesday, Morais’ family posted a statement on the singer’s Instagram feed. The statement, originally written in Portuguese, said, “Darlyn Morais Family thanks everyone for the messages of affection and support in this moment of so much pain. To our Eternal Singer, our feeling of gratitude to each one of you. The Darlyn Morais account continues to be managed by her brother and partner Juninho Morais. Thank you once again for everyone's affection!!”

Morais had been playing since the age of 15. His forte was Forro, a music genre in Brazil's northeast region. He was also part of a three-member band that comprised his brother and a friend. The band regularly performed in the states of Tocantins, Goias, Maranhao, and Para.

