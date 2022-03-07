Smart Solutions, clean energy come under discussion at Middle East Energy

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer opens Middle East Energy 2022; More than 500 exhibitors will be showcasing their latest innovation and new technology

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, on Monday inaugurated Middle East Energy 2022. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 5:29 PM

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, on Monday inaugurated Middle East Energy 2022 that is being attended by more than 500 exhibitors to showcase their latest innovation and new technology.

The three-day event will be focusing on five key sectors — Transmission & Distribution; Smart Solutions; Renewable & Clean Energy; Backup Generators & Critical Power; and Energy Consumption & Management. It will provide a platform for understanding more about energy alternatives and solutions, including digitalisation, solar, wind, and hydro energy solutions, among others.

Under the show theme of ‘Guiding you through the energy transition,’ the live, in-person event, the Mena region’s most reputable and comprehensive event for the energy sector, Middle East Energy, is expected to welcome more than 18,000 attendees during the event.

“As we emerge from the challenges of the past two years, the next three days will provide a critical platform to secure stability and identify new opportunities in the energy sector. Key discussions are taking place, all of which will have an integral role in developing knowledge formation and achieving the global energy markets’ goals for a sustainable future,” said Azzan Mohammed, Exhibition Director, Global Energy & Utilities Forum and Middle East Energy, while commenting on the opening of the exhibition.

“A vital attribute of the exhibition is the opportunity for peer-to-peer networking while fostering knowledge through insights and expert analysis as part of the conferences,” he said.

Day one saw the start of three conferences, including the Global Energy & Utilities Forum, which was opened by Yousif Al Ali, assistant undersecretary for the electricity, water and future energy sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The conference provides a platform for industry experts to discuss thought leadership, collaboration, and solutions for meeting the energy shift within the sector through a series of high-level strategic panels, technical sessions, roundtable discussions and workshops.

The opening panel discussion, Roadmap to Decarbonisation, was hosted by GE, Ministry of Energy — UAE, Department of Energy–Abu Dhabi, and RAK Municipality, focusing on top-level strategies and approaches adopted across the region to deliver energy transition targets. Following the signing of landmark agreements at COP 26, attention now turns to providing ambitious decarbonisation initiatives and net-zero programmes.

The Intersolar Middle East Conference and the Technical Hub, which also got underway today, provides delegates with the opportunity to learn more about industry best practices across key pillars of the energy sector, including Digitalisation & Smart Grids, Renewables, Green Hydrogen, and Energy Storage and photovoltaics, PV production technologies and solar thermal technologies.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Middle East Energy is hosted by the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure.

As part of Informa’s commitment to providing the highest hygiene and safety levels, the event will again take place under the protocols introduced via the company’s Informa AllSecure health and safety mandate. The enhanced measures include 35 guidelines covering all aspects of cleaning and hygiene, social distancing measures, and the use of PPE, screening, and a track and trace in conjunction with local authorities.

