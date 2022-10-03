Fuel prices drop in UAE: Taxi, public transport fares drop

Taxi tariff is linked to the fuel prices announced at the end of every month by a UAE committee

By Web Desk Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 3:42 PM

With fuel prices in the UAE dropping to an eight-month low, authorities in Ajman have announced a reduction in taxi fares.

According to Ajman Transport the taxi meter will charge Dh1.82 per kilometre travelled.

Taxi tariff in Ajman is linked to the fuel prices announced at the end of every month by a UAE committee. The fares had increased in July as fuel prices went up, but have been dropping ever since as petrol rates have been slashed.

Public transport fares have also been revised to the following:

Line Name Ticket Price Massar Card Price Ind Area to Rolla 8 10 Al Humaidiya Feeder 2 3 Al Jurf Express Service 5 7

With fuel prices dropping by as much as 38 fils per litre, residents stand to save about Dh28.12 on a full tank this month as compared to last month.

Starting October 1, Super 98 petrol will cost 3.03 a litre, compared to Dh3.41 in September. Special 95 petrol will cost 2.92 per litre, compared to Dh3.30 in September. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost 2.85 a litre, compared to Dh3.22 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at 3.76 a litre compared to Dh3.87 in September.

