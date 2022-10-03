Fuel prices drop in UAE: Taxi, public transport fares drop

Shrinking US strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) and European Union’s move to severely limit its purchases of Russian oil are likely to aggravate the supply, leading to a sharp rebound in prices that hit the lowest in months on Friday
With fuel prices in the UAE dropping to an eight-month low, authorities in Ajman have announced a reduction in taxi fares.
According to Ajman Transport the taxi meter will charge Dh1.82 per kilometre travelled.
Taxi tariff in Ajman is linked to the fuel prices announced at the end of every month by a UAE committee. The fares had increased in July as fuel prices went up, but have been dropping ever since as petrol rates have been slashed.
Public transport fares have also been revised to the following:
|Line Name
|Ticket Price
|Massar Card Price
|Ind Area to Rolla
|8
|10
|Al Humaidiya Feeder
|2
|3
|Al Jurf Express Service
|5
|7
With fuel prices dropping by as much as 38 fils per litre, residents stand to save about Dh28.12 on a full tank this month as compared to last month.
Starting October 1, Super 98 petrol will cost 3.03 a litre, compared to Dh3.41 in September. Special 95 petrol will cost 2.92 per litre, compared to Dh3.30 in September. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost 2.85 a litre, compared to Dh3.22 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at 3.76 a litre compared to Dh3.87 in September.
ALSO READ:
Shrinking US strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) and European Union’s move to severely limit its purchases of Russian oil are likely to aggravate the supply, leading to a sharp rebound in prices that hit the lowest in months on Friday
The plan includes producing power through solar and wind
Investors this week have been bracing for another aggressive interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve that they fear could lead to recession and plunging fuel demand
The seizures come as the country is scrambling to wean itself off its dependence on Russian fossil fuels
Economy Minister Robert Habeck says the move doesn't mean Berlin is reneging on its promise exit nuclear energy by the end of 2022
The president says forced energy savings might have to be considered in coming months if voluntary efforts aren’t sufficient
Prices have fallen because of recession fears
The ministers' meeting on September 9 will consider offering “pan-European credit line support” for energy market participants