UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2022 announced

By Web Desk Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 10:20 PM Last updated: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 10:36 PM

The UAE fuel price committee on September 30 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of October 2022.

Starting October 1, Super 98 petrol will cost 3.03 a litre, compared to Dh3.41 in September.

Special 95 petrol will cost 2.92 per litre, compared to Dh3.30 in September.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost 2.85 a litre, compared to Dh3.22 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at 3.76 a litre compared to Dh3.87 in September.

