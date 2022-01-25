Dubai records world's lowest electricity customer minutes lost per year

Dewa has installed over two million smart electricity, water meters, increasing efficiency, reducing consumption

By A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 11:39 AM Last updated: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 11:40 AM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) on Tuesday announced that it has achieved a new world record in electricity customer minutes lost (CML) per year.

Dubai recorded 1.43 minutes per customer in 2021, compared to around 15 minutes recorded by leading utility companies in the European Union.

This results from DEWA adopting the latest global technologies in energy generation, transmission and distribution.

“We continuously work to enhance the capacity and efficiency of transmission and distribution networks to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of reliability, availability, efficiency, and sustainability to meet the growing demand for energy and water in Dubai.

"We are proud that Dewa is part of the UAE’s global achievements. Recording the lowest electricity CML of 1.43 minutes per year shows that we are moving steadily to achieving the vision of the wise leadership to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa.

Al Tayer noted that Dewa adopts the latest technologies for energy production, transmission, and distribution. Dewa’s smart grid is a critical component of its strategy to develop a state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The smart grid strategy contains ten programmes to be completed over the short, medium and long-term by 2035. These include Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Electricity, Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Water, Asset Management, Distribution Automation, Information Technology Infrastructure, Transmission Automation, System Integration, Telecommunications, Big Data and Analytics, and Security.

Dewa has installed over two million smart electricity and water meters in Dubai, increasing efficiency, reducing consumption, and enabling customers to monitor their consumption anytime and anywhere.

Dewa’s results surpass major European and American utilities in several indicators. In 2020, losses from electricity transmission and distribution networks were 3.3 per cent compared to around 6-7 per cent in Europe and the USA.

Water network losses were also reduced to 5.1 per cent compared to about 15 per cent in North America.

