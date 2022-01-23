Dubai: Dewa inaugurated 16 new substations in 2021

'This will meet the future needs of customers, developers, and the business sector'

Published: Sun 23 Jan 2022

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) inaugurated 16 new substations in 2021 at a cost of nearly Dh2.92 billion, said a press statement issued on Sunday.

These include fourteen 132kV stations with a conversion capacity of 2,100 megavolt amperes and two 400kV stations with a conversion capacity of 4,000 megavolt amperes in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and Al Quoz 2.

The utility services provider installed 222 kilometres of 400kV overhead transmission lines and 97 kilometres of 132 kV ground cables to connect the substations to the main transmission network. These stations supply Satwa, Palm Deira, Jebel Ali Industrial 1, Umm Al Daman, Al Barsha First, Al Barsha South Third, Mirdif, Wadi Al Safa 2, Al Khiran First, Al Ruwayah Third, Al Quoz Third, and Business Bay Crossing.

“Commissioning 16 substations in 2021 is part of Dewa’s efforts to increase the capacity, efficiency, and readiness of electricity transmission networks in Dubai. This will meet the future needs of customers, developers, and the business sector. This is part of our efforts to promote digital transformation in all our operations and services,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa.

Al Tayer noted that the total value of Dewa’s investments in existing and completed electricity transmission projects in 2021 reached Dh9.5 billion. This included Dh2 billion for key 400 kV transmission projects and Dh7.5 billion for 132 kV projects.

Hussain Lootah, executive vice president of transmission power at Dewa, said that completing these substations required more than 25 million safe working hours using the latest global technologies while ensuring the highest safety and security standards. He noted that the total number of 132 kV substations has reached 321 stations with 33 under construction.