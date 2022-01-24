Dubai records 10% growth in energy demand in 2021

The KM250 Gas Expansion Project is supported by a $250 million financing agreement for seven years with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that energy demand in Dubai increased in 2021 by around 10 per cent compared to 2020. Energy demand in 2021 reached 50,202 gigawatt-hours compared to 45,712 gigawatt-hours in 2020.
Al Tayer said, "To achieve this, DEWA uses the latest smart technologies and scientific planning. Increased energy demand in Dubai reflects the economic recovery and the return of key activities. Dubai has proactively benefited from the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and implemented robust precautionary measures to ensure business continuity. This vision has contributed to Dubai presenting a global role model in readiness to deal with different challenges and turn them into promising opportunities."
Al Tayer said that DEWA's production capacity increased to 13,417 megawatts of electricity and 490 million imperial gallons of desalinated water per day. DEWA is considered one of the best and most reputable utilities globally, surpassing top utilities in Europe and the USA in terms of efficiency and reliability.
In 2020, DEWA reduced electricity transmission and distribution networks losses to 3.3 per cent, compared to 6-7 per cent recorded in Europe and the USA. Water network losses decreased to 5.1 percent, compared to around 15 percent in North America.
DEWA achieved a new world record in electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) per year, recording 1.66 minutes in Dubai, compared to around 15 minutes recorded by leading electricity companies in the European Union.
