'We are the shield for our nation': UAE firefighter talks about why he willingly puts his life on the line

His experience in this noble profession has exposed him to various situations that have impacted his life

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 6:45 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 7:18 PM

Sergeant Abdulla Naser Alzaidi says that his 15 years of service as a firefighter, which has allowed him to give back to his nation, stems from his love for the UAE.

“To serve as a firefighter is, in itself, a challenge therefore we work in this sector as a united family, eager to fulfil our duties with courage and dedication, sacrificing our lives to ensure the safety of our beloved community members,” said Sergeant Alzaidi

“When we took the oath to work as firefighters, we pledged our lives as a sacrifice to our dear homeland and safeguarding its community. Serving our country and repaying it this way has been a great honour.

“Those working in this field carry a great responsibility that requires bravery as we are the shield for our precious nation. Our role is more than just extinguishing fires; our tasks vary from attending to major or minor car accidents, extinguishing small or large fires, or even rescuing trapped animals, requiring us to withstand pressure and build a readiness to respond to emergency reports without delay in order to protect the lives and belongings of every member of our community,” explained Sergeant Alzaidi.

He adds that his experience in this noble profession has exposed him to various situations that have impacted his own life, stating: “Some incidents were unforgettable. We got a report about a building that caught fire. After evacuating the entire building, we were informed that there was a family of five still in there, with one of the family members being a child no more than six years old. After we rescued them, I immediately grabbed the child and hugged him. It was an emotional moment for me, and, all thanks to God, they made it out safely.”

“I am proud of my work as a firefighter, and despite the danger of our work, we find great pleasure in working in an environment based on the spirit of solidarity and fostering close ties between colleagues. We encourage and welcome young Emiratis who are just as eager to serve their country,” he said.

