UAE: Heroic resident praised for helping wounded in massive Abu Dhabi fire that injured 19

The chairman of NCEMA wishes her "a speedy recovery and good health"

Photo: Wam

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 9:54 AM Last updated: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 9:56 AM

A UAE resident has received high praise for rescuing wounded people from a fire that broke out in an Abu Dhabi building.

Iman Al Safaqsi was admitted to a hospital in Abu Dhabi after she was injured during the process.

The chairman of UAE's National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority visited her in the hospital.

The chairman, Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, wished her "a speedy recovery and good health, praising her courageous deed in helping the injured", an Instagram post by NCEMA said.

Al Neyadi also expressed that such deeds of humanity and bravery are deeply rooted in the UAE community. He added that they "are manifested in its members during various situations, especially hardships".

Nineteen people were injured in a fire that broke out in 30-storey building in the Al Zahia area. According to authorities, the injuries range from mild to moderate and the victims have been transferred to hospitals for treatment.

ALSO READ: