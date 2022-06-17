UAE: Abu Dhabi police, civil defence authorities battle fire

The Ajman Civil Defense launches a programme to spread awareness
Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Denfence authorities are attempting to put out a fire that broke out on Friday in the capital's Al Zahia area.
Officials are also trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
More to follow
