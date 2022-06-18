Abu Dhabi: Civil Defence put out minor fire in Humanitarian City

No injuries or significant losses reported in the incident

Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 10:32 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 11:00 PM

The Emirates Humanitarian City administration announced that Civil Defence teams had controlled a minor fire which broke out this afternoon in one of the City's residential rooms.

The response teams immediately controlled and extinguished the fire without any injuries or significant losses reported.

The City administration directed response teams to immediately conduct investigations into the cause of the accident.

The Emirates Humanitarian City administration confirmed that the rapid response was the result of continuous follow-up to the safety regulations implemented in regards to buildings' corridors and residential rooms, affirming that the City is fully prepared with all safety and security measures to ensure the protection of its residents and workers.

