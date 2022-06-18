Abu Dhabi: Civil Defence put out minor fire in Humanitarian City

Residents were evacuated to safety from six residential buildings that had been affected by the blast
Emergencies3 weeks ago
The Emirates Humanitarian City administration announced that Civil Defence teams had controlled a minor fire which broke out this afternoon in one of the City's residential rooms.
The response teams immediately controlled and extinguished the fire without any injuries or significant losses reported.
The City administration directed response teams to immediately conduct investigations into the cause of the accident.
The Emirates Humanitarian City administration confirmed that the rapid response was the result of continuous follow-up to the safety regulations implemented in regards to buildings' corridors and residential rooms, affirming that the City is fully prepared with all safety and security measures to ensure the protection of its residents and workers.
ALSO READ:
Residents were evacuated to safety from six residential buildings that had been affected by the blast
Emergencies3 weeks ago
Police teams are still patrolling the area with several streets being cordoned off
Emergencies3 weeks ago
The incident occurred in a restaurant
Emergencies3 weeks ago
Their rubber boat got swept away by high waves
Emergencies3 weeks ago
The facility completed expansion works in April 2021
Emergencies4 weeks ago
No casualties were recorded
Emergencies4 weeks ago
The victim sustained severe injuries
Emergencies1 month ago
Officials say the force was well-prepared to tackle any emergencies that arose
Emergencies1 month ago