UAE: Police announce road closure, motorists urged to use alternative routes

Accident happened after the driver lost control over the vehicle
The Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced that it would be rehearsing the National Day parade at Qawasim Corniche on Saturday onwards from 8.15am to 10am.
The main road leading to the Corniche will be closed as the rehearsals will involve military movements.
Motorists have been told to slow down when approaching the area, take alternative routes.
Accident happened after the driver lost control over the vehicle
All residents safely evacuated by Civil Defence team
Authorities ask motorists to exercise caution
Authorities have contained the spread and are cooling the site
Authorities urge motorists to exercise caution while driving in the area
He was rushed to a nearby hospital for necessary treatment
Thick black plumes of smoke were seen rising over the area
Specialised teams have been dispatched to deal with the accident