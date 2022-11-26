UAE: Police announce road closure, motorists urged to use alternative routes

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes and drive with caution

By Web Desk Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 12:21 AM

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced that it would be rehearsing the National Day parade at Qawasim Corniche on Saturday onwards from 8.15am to 10am.

The main road leading to the Corniche will be closed as the rehearsals will involve military movements.

Motorists have been told to slow down when approaching the area, take alternative routes.