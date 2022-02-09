Don't spread rumours: Officials say after controlling fire in Abu Dhabi building

The woman had fallen sick at a resort
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence teams controlled a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a building on Hamdan Street, Wam reported early morning on Wednesday.
Officials said the incident did not result in any casualties.
Civil Defence operations room received a report about the fire at 12.09am and its teams rushed to the site. Firefighters put out the fire, evacuated the building as a precaution, and controlled the situation, a series of tweets added. The cooling process is underway at the site of the incident and the damages caused by the fire are limited.
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence confirmed that all concerned teams are controlling the situation. It urged the public to rely on information from its official sources and to avoid circulating rumours and incorrect information.
