Houthi terror attack on Abu Dhabi: Some residents face legal action for posting videos

Total requirements for 118 business activities regulated by ADDED were reduced from 709 to 162
UAE1 day ago
Some UAE residents have been summoned for posting and sharing videos showing the country’s defence systems intercepting and destroying ballistic missiles fired by the Houthi terror group earlier this week.
The UAE Public Prosecution warned that such clips put the UAE’s military systems and other vital installations at risk.
Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney-General of the UAE, confirmed relevant legal measures will be taken against those who published the videos on social media. He warned residents to not forward or share such clips as they would cause "confusion" in society.
“We trust the residents’ awareness to not circulate such posts,” he said.
UAE1 day ago
