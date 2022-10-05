World Teacher's Day: Three UAE educators surprised with awards for exceptional contributions

They were presented with the honours surrounded by their students and colleagues during a surprise official visit to their schools

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 2:37 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 3:13 PM

Three outstanding teachers from Abu Dhabi schools have been recognised for their dedication and contribution towards the teaching profession that made students excel.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) on Wednesday said it honoured the teachers in a surprise awarding ceremony that was organised at their schools to mark World Teachers Day 2022.

The teachers are Greeshma Rajesh and Anil Kumar from Mayoor Private School, Daniel Stephen Emery from The British School Al Khubairat, and Suneela Bukhari Salman Chaudhry from Islamiya English School Abu Dhabi. They were selected for their remarkable contribution and passion as this year's winners of the World Teachers Day Awards 2022.

The winning teachers were recognised during a surprise visit to their schools, where Adek representatives were joined by school leaders and colleagues, as well as students, to celebrate the remarkable work of the winning teachers throughout the past year.

The judging criteria explored how the teachers had significantly made an impact in their classrooms and on the learning outcomes of students, what differentiates them from their peers, and how they have made an organisational difference. The winners were surprised at their schools with student testimonials, a presentation of prizes, and a trophy.

For the fourth year in a row, principals from private and charter schools were invited to submit nominations for their outstanding teachers, and submissions went through a rigorous selection process, resulting in ADEK's judging panel selecting three winners.

This year, Adek received over 190 nominations from private and charter schools, reflecting the increasing year-on-year participation in the award, which has received around 700 nominations since its launch on World Teachers' Day in 2019.

"This is a great day for me. I feel extremely happy and proud of this recognition which I did not expect today. I would like to thank our school principal and all my colleagues for the great support they have given me throughout my teaching journey," said one of the winning teachers, Greeshma Rajesh Anil Kumar, a computer science teacher.

"My advice to young teachers is to believe in themselves and their ability to excel; if I can win this recognition, then anyone else can. On World Teachers' Day, I wish all teachers the best; you are moulding the next generation who are future world leaders."

Another winner, Daniel Stephen Emery, an art teacher, said: "I am happy and shocked as this is the first time I get this kind of recognition. While I was lucky to have my name on this recognition, I believe that I only represent our school culture and the people I work with, so this is for everyone at our school. My advice to up-and-coming teachers is to love what you do and be patient, and always remember being a teacher is a challenging yet enjoyable and rewarding journey."

The third winner, Suneela Bukhari Salman Chaudhry, an English language teacher, said: "I am thrilled and overwhelmed with this surprise, yet I am humbled to be chosen as one of the winning teachers in this initiative. I am grateful to Allah and our headmistress, who has been a true mentor and source of support throughout my time with the school. Being a teacher is not only a profession, it is a passion at heart; it is not about delivering a lesson, but the ability to read your students' minds and feelings. My advice to all fellow teachers is make your students willing to learn before teaching them, be their friend, understand how they think, and only then will you be a successful teacher."

