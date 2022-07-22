UAE: Students excel in CBSE Grade 12 exams, express relief

Most schools record 100 per cent pass percentage

File photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 5:15 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 6:45 PM

It was a fabulous Friday for thousands of CBSE students across the UAE as India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Grade XII results on Friday.

Students, who awaited their results with bated breath across homes in the UAE, were relieved after the results were announced.

A feeling of fulfilment is present for all stakeholders across schools. Nearly all CBSE schools in the UAE notched up a 100 per cent pass percentage.

There are over 90 CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE and more than 10,000 students were evaluated for Grade XII results this year.

This batch of students displayed resilience, appearing for two-semester exams conducted in new formats and they performed well, said head teachers from UAE schools.

Ambika Gulati, Principal, The Millennium School – Dubai, said, “The last academic year saw our students come to grips with changes in the assessment structure stipulated by CBSE. They rose to the challenge and worked with fortitude, diligence, and strategy, as they had to prepare for staggered examinations administered in two terms, barely four months apart. They had to adapt as they prepared for objective style and competency-based questions. Our students have come out stronger from this unique challenge that they have navigated so successfully. Congratulations to them and their teachers and families! We are indeed very proud of them and their results.”

Aryan Muralidharan who has scored a 99 per cent in the Science Team and aims to study at IIT, says, “I have been a student at this school since 2010. I owe all my successes, academic and extracurricular, to the tremendous support given by the Millennium team. Though the last two years were challenging, our teachers always helped us and ensured that all concepts were clear. Without their support and blessings, these results would have been impossible. I am also grateful to my parents for their belief and trust in me. I am delighted that my hard work, focus and meticulous preparation have been fruitful.”

Aryan topped the Gulf and the UAE in his Grade 10 board exam with 99.6 per cent and ranked second in India and abroad.

Asma Gilani, Principal, GEMS Our Own English High School – Sharjah (Girls), says, “Our Own English High School – Sharjah (Girls) has always been the epitome of success and achievement. As expected, our girls have done exceedingly well despite the challenges and constraints of the pandemic. With sustained efforts and aligned focus, they worked hard through the academic year to face the rigours of the board examination. Needless to mention, specific guidance, and close monitoring by the teachers, coupled with emotional and moral support from the parents, instilled immense confidence in our students to perform and attain high results in the CBSE board examination.

The school has an overall school average score of 85.76 per cent, with 36.6 per cent of students scoring 90 per cent and above.

Gilani added, “For some students, faith and fortitude was also tested along with the CBSE exams as they faced the most emotional and challenging situation of their life due to Covid-19. They exemplified courage! At school, we continued to conduct group and individual counselling sessions on mental health and wellbeing to help them adapt and effectively manage the stress that comes with such varying circumstances.”

Delhi Private School recorded 100 per cent of students securing first division. 92 per cent of students secured distinction and 40 per cent of students secured above 90 per cent marks. More than 23 students achieved a perfect score of 100 per cent in any one or more subjects.

The school's top position went to Tanisha Thadani of Commerce stream with 98.6 per cent followed by Divya Sree Suresh Babu of Science stream with 98.2 per cent at second position. The third place was taken by Venkatesh Pillai of Commerce stream with 98 per cent.

Principals have especially hailed the batch as they persevered to do well adapting to a new format.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, Credence High School, opined, “We are absolutely delighted by the amazing result of our first batch of Grade 12 students. This batch of students displayed tremendous resilience, appearing for two-semester exams conducted in new formats and performing exceptionally well. We are proud of all our students. Credit goes to our amazing students, teachers, and parents. We thank the CBSE Board officials for their support and guidance which they extended throughout this challenging year.”

Sharafudeen Thanikatt, the Principal of the school opined, “The new format of assessment did not deter the spirits of the students. They prepared in earnest for the Term 1 and Term 2 exams. With the high-quality support from the teachers, the students were able to understand the nuances of the new paper pattern and came out successful. A striking feature this year was that the students made optimum use of learning resources. They enhanced their independent learning skills to the greatest extent."

Students rejoice, say despite uncertainty of appearing in a new format they aced it.

Students and parents in the UAE are rejoicing this morning as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 12 results today.

Many were unaware of the news when they woke up on Friday morning.

Students who tried logging onto the website soon after said they couldn’t do so as the website crashed.

Delhi Private School (DPS) Dubai topper as well as the science stream topper, Anveeksha Chouhan, who scored 97.8 per cent says, “I am so overwhelmed to see the marks that I have received. Honestly, this was completely unexpected and never in my dreams did I think I would be the topper. I just winged it and luck has been on my side. The teachers were very supportive, and they guided me all along throughout the online classes as well as the face-to-face classes. A big thank you to them!”

Another Grade 12 student Aoishi Chakravarty opined, “We somewhat knew when the results will be out, but I wasn’t sure. My mother has set an alarm for today expecting the results to be out. She was the one who woke me up and gave me the news. We are all so excited.”

Aoishi who scored 85.6 per cent in the science stream avers, “We are bursting firecrackers today. My family is rejoicing. It’s a big day for us. It was after all another pandemic year.”

To celebrate the day, Aoishi and her family are headed out this evening after what they say has been a rather stressful year for students and their families.

Officials have said that 92.71 per cent students have passed the exam, which is a slight drop from the 2021 results.

Girls outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent this year.

Over 33 thousand students have scored above 95 per cent and 134 thousand have scored above 90 per cent, the Board says.

Elated with the results, Nandita Pramod of Our Own English High School – Sharjah (Girls) who secured 98.4 per cent in Humanities, says, “I am extremely grateful and happy to have achieved what I have. The credit for this definitely goes to my parents and sister for being my constant support system, to my teachers for making sure I never had a reason to slack off, and to my peers for always keeping me motivated through the healthy competition that we nurtured. If there’s one thing I’ve learnt from the years of schooling, it is that working smart is always more fruitful than working hard.”

GEMS New Millennium School (NMS) – Al Khail surprised its top-performing students with deliveries of celebratory cakes, pot plants and certificates.

Shreyans Ganpate of NMS who scored 97.4 per cent in Commerce becoming the overall topper of the school says, “I was pleasantly surprised to see myself topping the cohort. I owe this to the continuous support of my teachers. It didn’t seem like hard work, as the teachers were always there to assist us.”

