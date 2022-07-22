JSS Private School achieves impressive Grade 10 results

Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 5:05 PM

Students of JSS Private School Dubai have come out with flying colours in CBSE Grade 10 exams of 2022 despite the new mode of conduction examinations in two semesters. Once again, they have shown consistency in their academic results with unparalleled progress on all fronts in the examination. Their impressive scores across all subjects speak volumes of their commitment to learning.

This year two students, Harini Bala Vaithilingam and Akash Ajin Thomas jointly share the first position with a percentage of 99.4 per cent followed by Samika Vinay Ambekar with 99.2 per cent and Harshul Desai with 98.8 per cent. All students achieved first class with distinction with a grade average of 91 per cent and 35 centum in total. Chitra Sharma, principal, feels extremely proud that despite all the challenges faced by students in 2021, they have come out with flying colours.

Elated with the results, the JSS School Management has congratulated the students and their parents for their laudable performance in the board examination. The management has appreciated the unstinted efforts made by the teachers in preparing the students for the boards.