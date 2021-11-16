Schools across UAE to welcome all students back to campus

School buses will operate at full capacity as well

File photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 5:38 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 5:47 PM

Schools and education institutions across the UAE will operate at 100 per cent capacity from the second semester, it was announced on Tuesday.

School buses will operate at full capacity as well.

ALSO READ:

Schools in Dubai and Sharjah are already operating at 100 per cent capacity. With this new announcement, schools across Emirates will welcome back all students.