Schools across UAE to welcome all students back to campus

Fifth cycle of the contest launches, first to use 'live' data from the Hope Probe's scientific instruments
Education2 weeks ago
Schools and education institutions across the UAE will operate at 100 per cent capacity from the second semester, it was announced on Tuesday.
School buses will operate at full capacity as well.
Schools in Dubai and Sharjah are already operating at 100 per cent capacity. With this new announcement, schools across Emirates will welcome back all students.
