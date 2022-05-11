UAE: Former Karnataka chief minister visits Gulf Medical University at Thumbay Medicity

Yediyurappa was given a guided tour of the campus

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 9:16 AM

Former Indian Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa visited Thumbay Medicity on Sunday, May 8.

Yediyurappa was given a guided tour of the campus and was informed of the various development initiatives undertaken by the group.

After touring the facility, he said: “This is the best private medical university I have visited in the region and I am proud of Dr. Thumbay Moideen for providing an advanced institution that serves the United Arab Emirates with excellence in education and healthcare. A simple man from Karnataka, with a noble cause in his heart, has made a positive impact to this illustrious country by providing education-which is the real strength to build the future of a society and a country.”

