UAE: Former Karnataka chief minister visits Gulf Medical University at Thumbay Medicity

Former Indian Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa visited Thumbay Medicity on Sunday, May 8.
Yediyurappa was given a guided tour of the campus and was informed of the various development initiatives undertaken by the group.
After touring the facility, he said: “This is the best private medical university I have visited in the region and I am proud of Dr. Thumbay Moideen for providing an advanced institution that serves the United Arab Emirates with excellence in education and healthcare. A simple man from Karnataka, with a noble cause in his heart, has made a positive impact to this illustrious country by providing education-which is the real strength to build the future of a society and a country.”
