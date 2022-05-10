UAE: Researchers find two drugs to have positive effect on repairing kidney function

Over two consecutive years, the team has conducted many experiments on renal disease

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 7:07 PM

A research team from UAE University has revealed a positive effect of using two drugs on impaired renal function.

The student, Maryam Mohammed Alfalasi, a sixth-year student at the UAEU College of Medicine and Health Sciences, and a member of the research team said that the research team consisted of the student Sarah Sultan Al Zaabi, Prof. Suhail Al Salam, Javed Yasin and Dr Loay Lubbad from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, and the student Awwab Hammad.

The research was led by Prof. Fayez Hammad from the Department of Surgery, College of Medicine.

Over two consecutive years, the team has conducted many experiments on renal disease. They concluded that the use of either of these drugs “Aliskiren” and “Sacubitril” has positive effects on renal disease.

The team has conducted experiments in the laboratories of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences for two years, in which they tested scientific applications to analyse these drugs and their results. The drugs were initially applied to rats in laboratories. This ultimately opens the door for further studies to be conducted on humans.

ALSO READ: