Dubai receives 630,000 international health tourists in 2021

Patients from abroad spent nearly Dh730 million in the past year despite the Covid pandemic

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 6:49 PM

Dubai received 630,000 international health tourists in 2021, according to a report released by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) during the ongoing Arab Travel Market in Dubai.

Spending of international patients reached nearly Dh730 million in the past year despite the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The report indicated that a majority of the health tourists who came to Dubai were from Asian countries, accounting for 38 of the total, whereas 24 per cent were from Europe and 22 per cent from Arab and GCC nations.

Fifty-five per cent of the international health tourists were men and 45 per cent were women. Almost 70 per cent of treatment given to international health tourists was provided at multidisciplinary clinics, 16 per cent at hospitals, and 14 per cent at one-day surgery centres.

The three medical specialties that attracted the most health tourists were dermatology (43 per cent), dentistry (18 per cent), and gynaecology (16 per cent). Other medical specialties included orthopaedics, plastic surgery, ophthalmology, health and wellness, and fertility treatments.

The report presented extensive statistics regarding health tourists and medical specialties that saw high demand:

> The top three regions that attracted health tourists in dentistry included Arab and GCC region at 45 per cent, Asia at 28 per cent, and Europe at 15 per cent.

> The top three regions that attracted health tourists in dermatology were Asia (31 per cent), Europe (27 per cent) and Arab and GCC region (26 per cent).

> The top three regions in the field of gynaecology were Asia (57 per cent), Europe (15 per cent) and Arab and GCC region (13 per cent).

> The top three regions from which health tourists came for treatment in the field of orthopaedic surgery were Asia (36 per cent), Europe (29 per cent) and Arab and GCC region (17 per cent).

> The top three regions in the field of plastic surgery were Arab and GCC region (36 per cent), Europe (31 per cent), and Asia (14 per cent).

> The top three regions from which health tourists came for treatment in ophthalmology were Asia at 33 per cent, Arab and GCC region at 23 per cent and Africa at 18 per cent.

> The top three regions in the field of fertility treatments were Asia (34 per cent), Africa (24 per cent) and Europe (19 per cent).

> The top three regions from which health tourists came for hospital treatments were Europe (45 per cent), followed by the Arab and GCC region (25 per cent) and Asia (12 per cent).

His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of DHA, highlighted the exceptional global competitiveness of Dubai’s health tourism offerings and the tremendous growth and advancement seen by its health sector in the past decade. Dubai’s emergence as a global health tourism destination reflects the high efficiency and capabilities of the emirate’s health infrastructure and facilities and the safe and high-quality multidisciplinary healthcare it offers, he said.

He further noted that the report reveals that a large number of health tourists visiting Dubai came from countries with a long history in the medical sector, reflecting the high level of healthcare development achieved by Dubai, across governmental, private or multinational institutions and its competencies in diverse medical specialties. He stressed that the Dubai Health Authority will continue to enhance health tourism in line with Dubai's aspirations and goals.

Al Ketbi praised the close cooperation between the private and government health sectors based on a common vision to provide the highest quality of medical care and ensure Dubai is at the forefront of global cities in the field of medical tourism.