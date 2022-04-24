UAE: Emirati students express pride in learning Chinese language

The number of students studying Chinese in UAE public schools is 45,317

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 2:06 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 2:07 PM

Emirati pupils expressed happiness and pride in learning and speaking the Chinese language, which is spoken by more than 1.4 billion people.

Emirati student, Mithaa Muhsin said: “I am so proud as I can speak Chinese and I am confident that it is inspiring my future.”

The number of public schools teaching Chinese language in the UAE has increased to 142 schools, distributed over 73 in Dubai and the northern regions, and 69 in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, according to authorities.

On the occasion of the Chinese Language Day, which falls on April 20, the Emirates School Establishment said on Twitter: “We celebrate multilingualism in our schools and promote the diversity of knowledge and cultures.”

Marwat Abdullah, a study of Rashidiyyah School in Dubai said” I would like to highlight the fact that the Chinese language is diverse and one of the most spoken languages in the world.”

Rafia Saeed said said: “I am a lucky as I can speak the language of 1.4 billion people.”

The number of students studying the Chinese language in the UAE public schools is 45,317.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) had in 2019 introduced the teaching of Chinese language in government schools, approving the application of the program as a third language, in addition to English and Arabic.

The MoE earlier said that two reports - the ‘National Chinese Language Curriculum Framework,' which focuses on the student learning outcomes, and the ‘National Chinese Curriculum Syllabus,' which focuses on the details and scope of the content - were prepared to support the implementation of the Chinese language curriculum for the first phase of the project.

The ministry explained that the 'National Chinese Language Curriculum Framework' adopts a level-based approach to Chinese language learning.

Teaching resources were developed by the ministry which also recruited 185 Chinese language teachers to educate pupils in public schools.

Pupils in public schools are taught Chinese language skills for 90 minutes weekly, through dialogue and conversation methods, and familiarisation with the customs and traditions of Chinese culture, with two sessions per week.

The adoption of the Chinese language in public schools came as part of the treaty to deepen joint relations between the UAE and China in the field of education.

According to authorities, there was a growing interest among "Emirati people to understand the Chinese language and culture.

