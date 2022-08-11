UAE: Career boot camp for high school students to kick off next week

The programme includes modules on space, health science, technology, and more

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 12:57 PM

Emirati high school students in grades 10 to 12 will learn more about careers in space, life and health science, and jobs of the future in emerging technology areas at a Boot Camp in Abu Dhabi next week.

Mubadala Investment Company and Khalifa University of Science and Technology said they will jointly host the five-day Career Boot Camp.

To be held from August 15-19 at Khalifa University’s main and Sas Al Nakhl (SAN) Campuses, the Khalifa University-Mubadala Career Boot Camp is part of Mubadala’s Emiratisation program to grow the opportunities for UAE nationals and create the global (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) leaders of tomorrow.

Students will be divided into three groups, where they will be provided with more clarity on career scopes in areas including space, robotics, life and health sciences, computer science, energy, telecom and cybersecurity.

Participating students will be asked to present a capstone poster project on the last day of the boot camp. The project will cover the description of the student’s chosen career path, the reason for the choice, its importance to the community, potential challenges, ultimate target, related courses at school, examples of the jobs offered at present with top employers, and the skills required.

“I will take part in the Career Boot Camp. It is such a great and important initiative,” Emirati Ahmed Khalid, a grade 11 student in Abu Dhabi told Khaleej Times.

“The event will help us learn new skills in science, technology and other fields in addition to giving us an insight about our future career path.”

He added: “Such educational programmes are so beneficial to students because they help us utilize our long holiday optimally.”

ALSO READ:

Dr. Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Senior Vice-President, Academic and Student Affairs, Khalifa University said: “We are delighted to partner with Mubadala to host the Khalifa University-Mubadala Career Boot Camp and highlight the important role of STEM-preparedness among the UAE National high school students.

“The subjects that will be covered in this boot camp will significantly assist students to chart their future career path, while acclimatizing themselves with the latest technology developments in these fields. We believe the capstone project will more specifically inspire participants, offering them a roadmap to demonstrate their future plans creatively which will resemble the culminating learning outcome of this boot camp experience.”

Fatima Al Marzouqi, Director – Portfolio Emiratisation, Mubadala, said: “As a responsible investor, Mubadala’s Emiratisation program is committed to delivering knowledge, expertise and change for Abu Dhabi, building our community, talent pool and creating sustainable careers for UAE Nationals. Our partnership with Khalifa University will support delivering curated programs that will educate the UAE youth on job prospects and pave the way for a more sustainable and rewarding future.”

The camp will have dedicated sessions on space covering earth sciences, astronomy and aerospace, an introduction to CubeSatsand the YahSat Space Lab projects at the Khalifa University Space Technology and Innovation Center (KUSTIC) and the Space and Planetary Sciences Center. In Computer Science and Robotics, students will be offered an introduction to artificial intelligence (AI), as well as its fundamental concepts and applications.

The sessions on energy will cover contemporary issues related to sustainable energy, energy production technologies, basic principles of nuclear reactor and nuclear energy, and integration of nuclear energy into the UAE energy mix.

The life and health sciences sessions will focus on biology, biomedical and medicine, while telecom and cybersecurity sessions will focus on analog and digital communication systems.