UAE: All educational institutions to enhance learning of Emirati culture

Both government, public schools at all levels directed to integrate national identity curricula

By WAM Published: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 3:23 PM

All educational institutions in the UAE have been instructed to intensify efforts to enhance the national identity, Emirati culture, positive values and the Arabic language among students.

Pupils in governmental and private sectors, at all levels, from early education to higher education, must be integrated into the national educational curricula, programmes and teaching methodology.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council issued the directive on Saturday, August 13.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the Education and Human Resources Council, Sheikh Abdullah also affirmed that the preservation and promotion of the national identity, Emirati culture and the Arabic language are among the most important priorities of the leadership in the UAE.

During the meeting, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth reviewed the national framework of the Emirati cultural activities in schools which includes a number of school policies on the Emirati cultural activities which are integrated into the academic curricula.

The framework aims to develop the Emirati national identity, cultural values and positive characteristics of the students through a group of activities, contests, events, school trips and workshops in which students will take part in during school timings or after school in coordination with competent departments.

Sheikh Abdullah said Emirati national history is full of achievements, experiences, and success stories that can enrich students' knowledge, and provide them with moral lessons, positive values, skills and wisdom. These lessons would help students take decisions to enable them to be future leaders and effective contributors to UAE society.

He pointed out the importance of benefiting from the experiences and expertise of prominent national figures who have awareness of the history of the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah also stressed the role played by the members of the society, educators, and media professionals in combatting ideas that seek to destroy family entities and promote practices that are not familiar with the Emirati approach.

Al Kaabi indicated that the framework targets various topics in the Emirati heritage, including traditions, values, social activities, Arabic language, local expressions, folk arts and traditional sports, in addition to enhancing knowledge and awareness of the country's geography, arts and Emirati literature, and some successful experiences in the country's history.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairwomen of Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) reviewed the ESE's priorities for the next year, and also explained its priorities that include improving students' educational achievements and enhancing their skills, close coordination and collaboration with teachers, school management and parents.