UAE businessman opens 3D edutainment facility for Kerala’s tribal students

Attappadi sees a high school dropout rate

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 3:42 PM

UAE-based philanthropic businessman and filmmaker has opened a world-class 3D educational theatre for students at a school in a tribal area of Indian state of Kerala.

Dr Sohan Roy, founder chairman and CEO of Sharjah-headquartered Aries Group, and a film director and producer, built the facility free of cost at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Agali, Attappadi, a tribal settlement in Palakkad district of the state.

It was during a film shooting in Attappadi for his venture ‘Mmmmm… Sound of Pain’, a film based on the hardships of the tribal community, that Dr Roy learnt about the situation of children in the small town. Attappadi sees a high school dropout rate.

“While filming there, I learnt about their plight and decided to do something. Education has the power to change the world. Starting an education theatre was born from the revolutionary idea of education through entertainment,” said Dr Roy, who owns and manages AriesPlex SL Cinemas and Aries Vismayas Max Studio in Kerala.

The educational home theatre features a best-in-class audio-visual system offering students an incredible experience while attending seminars and classes. A film club has also been started in the school to give students a deeper insight into cinema.

“The theatre has the world’s best crystal clear 4K resolution projection system. It includes a staggering acoustic system to make the sound enjoyable, theatre chairs with cup holders, a theatre-like sound system and projection screen, a theatre-style gallery structure for clear screen viewing, and more.”

Dr Roy underlined that the facility is unlike a normal theatre as it is intended for education.

“Education theatre is designed to conduct seminars and classes. It has an automated lighting system that allows the teacher to control the lighting during the class. Similarly, students can engage in creative extracurricular activities and studies, which can help their personal development.”

Dr Roy inaugurated the theatre last week. Highlighting the film club, he added: “It will help the students to get to know the world cinema, organise film festivals in the school, and develop their artistic and leadership skills through film discussions and reviews, etc. Let the next big name in Malayalam cinema come from this place.”

School students, parents, teachers, residents, Palakkad district panchayat member Neethu P.C., district deputy director of education Manoj Kumar P.V. and school PTA president V. K. James were present during the occasion.

