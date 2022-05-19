Sharjah: Edutech firms accelerate adoption of digital tools in schools

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 5:53 PM Last updated: Thu 19 May 2022, 6:01 PM

E-learning is under the spotlight at the ongoing 13th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) where education technology companies from around the world are accelerating the adoption of state-of-the-art digital tools to make knowledge more accessible to all, and supplement learning in school.

Amongst the exhibitors integrating edutech solutions at the festival are Rainbow Chimney Educational Aids, which is offering an app that renders the contents of children’s books in 3D, while the Kids in Action nursery is equipped with sophisticated edutech systems developed by KIDS jump TECH in Florida to evoke curiosity, creativity, and innovation in young children.

Byju’s, an edutech giant from India, is organising engaging activities for children of all ages at the festival, to encourage children to ‘fall in love with learning’. Activities include Math and English worksheets for six- to eight-year-olds as well as rapid-fire quizzes for older children to test their math, science, and logical thinking abilities.

Participants are given a minute to answer questions and rewarded with gifts, including backpacks, books, and geometry sets.

The teaching materials used for the activities come from various edutech systems developed by Byjus including its latest Early Learn App, designed in collaboration with Disney, the US conglomerate. Targeting children from grades one to three, the app boasts of characters from popular Disney movies who provide guidance to the young learners.

Other tech products showcased by the company include the Future School, a one-on-one learning platform for coding and math for children aged six and above, as well as the Learning App, a platform for K-12 students, which has had more than eight million downloads and 300,000 annual paid subscribers.

