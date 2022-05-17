UAE: New system in school buses to monitor, alert drivers in Ajman

It aims to curb dangerous driving habits and ensure the safety of students

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 17 May 2022, 1:44 PM

The Ajman Public Transportation Authority (APTA) has started installing a smart system in the Emirate's school buses to monitor the behaviour of drivers, in order to ensure the safety of children.

In a statement issued today, Eng. Sami Ali Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing, said that the system is designed to promote awareness among school bus drivers and contribute to the reduction of traffic accidents. The system also guides drivers against dangerous driving practices.

The move is part of APTA's social responsibility programme to bolster the safety of students commuting in school buses -- make it a safe mode of transportation to achieve Ajman's vision of a better place to live.

Jallaf explained that one of the system's features is to automatically alert bus drivers via a screen when it detects dangerous cornering and strong braking among other dangerous driving habits.

"This system aims to raise safe driving standards on Ajman's roads as well as enhancing security and safety of school buses," he added.

Jallaf pointed out that the system has initially been installed on 10 school buses during the trial phase. "It will be rolled out to all school buses in Ajman if it works well".

He added that APTA will carry out psychological tests for school bus drivers as a condition for driving permits. This aims to ensure that students are being transported by trusted drivers.

"The safety of students is the responsibility of everyone, including drivers, the government and educational institutions, " the official stressed.