Dubai school fees fact sheet: Full list of payments you have to make every year

The service is live now for schools that start their academic year in April

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 3:27 PM

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) recently released a school fact sheet that gives parents a breakup detailing all fees a school may charge from them during an academic year.

The Emirate’s education regulator has said the School Fees Fact Sheet will provide parents of private school students, with comprehensive and reliable information.

The service is live now for schools that start their academic year in April and will be available soon for schools that start their year in September.

How will the fact sheet help parents?

The resource is also intended to promote transparency of information about their children’s school fees and would enable them to choose schools for their wards as per their budget, as it gives parents an understanding of a school’s complete fee structure at a glance.

It will help them make better decisions about their children’s school, as it provides verified information related to transportation costs, uniforms, extra-curricular activities, school trips and books, among others.

Every private school will have a School Fees Fact Sheet and make it available to parents prior to the start of the 2022/23 academic year.

Where can parents find details about a Dubai school?

An icon on the right side of the page of the KHDA website reads, 'Find your school Fees Fact Sheet Here'!

As parents click on it they are automatically led to a page saying Find Schools on the left panel. Parents need to key in the name of the school or conversely use advanced search options in case they wish to sort by the DSIB rating.

On the right panel, one can view the names of all Dubai schools that indicate a clickable icon reading Fees Fact Sheet. For most schools that start their academic year in September, the service is not live now.

Here’s an example of a School Fees Fact Sheet

How long is the School Fees Fact Sheet valid for?

The School Fees Fact Sheet is valid for one academic year and can be verified by scanning the QR code on the document.

How can one access their child’s School Fees Fact Sheet directly?

As per KHDA, apart from accessing each school’s School Fees Fact Sheet through their directory, it is also available online with the Parent/School Contract.

Each school will also post its own fact sheet to its website.

Which fees are regulated by KHDA and is there any difference between mandatory and optional fees?

Tuition fees, including application, registration, and re-enrolment fees, are regulated by the Dubai’s education regulator. KHDA does not regulate fees not directly related to curriculum delivery, such as transportation and uniform (unless provided by the school), school trips, or extra-curricular activities.

Mandatory fees are approved and regulated by KHDA. Optional fees are generally not part of curriculum delivery. They are provided by the school or a third party and are governed by agreements between parents and schools.

Books and uniforms are mandatory with some schools giving parents a choice of where they can be purchased.

