Dubai: New school fees card launched for private schools

Education2 weeks ago
Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced the launch of a new school fees card.
This card will include details of the items on which school fees are distributed in private schools in Dubai.
The card which will be available to parents in each private school in Dubai will provide detailed information on the items on which fees are being collected for the next academic year.
It includes all mandatory items previously approved by the authority. In addition, the card will also specify fees related to optional services such as transportation, extra-curricular activities, school trips, and books.
Dr. Abdullah Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, "The school fees card establishes the principle of transparency in the school education system in Dubai, and in turn provides parents with all the information they need about their children’s school fees with ease and clarity."
