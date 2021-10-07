Deira Private School marks World Teachers' Day with great fanfare

Dubai - Some students got to experience what it's like to teach a class.

Teachers, students and parents recently came together at Deira Private School (DPS) to celebrate World Teachers’ Day in a series of fun, safe and engaging activities.

Students of Year 4, 5 and 6 stepped into the shoes of their teachers and taught the younger groups for one period. And as part of the festivities, classes were treated to an Italian lunch.

As the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) now allows assemblies according to new protocols, a socially distanced ‘Meet the Teacher Evening’ was organised for parents — children’s first and forever teachers.

Throughout the day, the DPS community has been reminded of the invaluable role teachers play in society and in students’ lives.