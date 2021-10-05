World Teachers' Day: Sheikh Mohamed joins residents in paying tribute to 'superheroes'

Residents created a Twitter community where they shared messages of appreciation.

UAE leaders and top officials on Tuesday joined the community in paying tribute to the country’s teachers for their incredible effort, especially when the Covid-19 pandemic swept the world and impacted the education landscape.

On World Teachers’ Day, communities across the globe recognised how these ‘superheroes’ ensured that students continued learning as distance education became the norm.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, took to Twitter to express his appreciation.

On World Teachers’ Day we express our gratitude to educators throughout the UAE for inspiring our young people & preparing them for the future. We also commend our teachers for the adaptability they have shown in response to the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. — (@MohamedBinZayed) October 5, 2021

Last year, remote and hybrid modes of learning had to be adjusted quickly. Teachers had to adapt to new ways of delivering their lessons and communicating with their students, parents and colleagues.

Hailing teachers’ hard work, Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director-general of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said: “Teachers in Dubai give our children selfless care every day. They are at the heart of our school community. We thank each and every one of the 20,000 teachers in Dubai. It’s your love for your work and our children that is helping shape the future of the youth and of Dubai.”

Ali Al Hosani, director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), also thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, “for his care in enriching his people’s knowledge, bolstering science, culture and innovation in the emirate”.

Residents created a Twitter community called @TeachersOfDubai where they shared messages of appreciation. Hashtags like #WorldTeachersDay #WorldTeachersDay2021#Teachers were also the trending topics on social media on Tuesday.

“To our wonderful Teachers of Dubai — You are the best of humanity, You’ve always paved the way, You support and love our children, Happy World Teachers’ Day!” one of the posts read.

Some went on to identify their favourite educators and those who have made a huge impact on their lives.

Among the tweets are:

“Ms Nadine changed the lives of the special needs students in our school.”

“Ms Haley is absolutely amazing in all areas!”

“Ms Shelu teaches with love and my child loves her so much.”

“Mr Aneesh teaches very well, explains even the simplest of concepts and reaches out to every student.”

“Ms Veena uses real life applications”

“Ms Carusso is a hard worker and very good teacher for my kids.”

“Mr Da Costa made the integration of my kids easy. We really love him as a teacher.”

“Ms Navleen teaches with a sense of fun.”

“Ms Guerrero is an amazing teacher who cares about her relationships with her students.”

