Covid in Dubai: Remote learning announced for some schools

A “small number” of students studying in Gems schools in Dubai will switch to remote learning as education institutes across the country reopen after the winter break.
Elmarie Venter, chief operations officer, Gems Education, said the decision was taken due to “rising numbers of positive Covid-19 test results and staff who are ‘close contacts’”.
The temporary shift to distance learning is being done with “full support” of Dubai’s education regulator, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
“Gems Education schools in Dubai are looking forward to welcoming back our students for the start of a new semester tomorrow … We expect to return to full in-class learning in all our schools very shortly and will continue to strictly adhere to all national guidelines,” Venter added.
Kent College Dubai has also sent a note to parents, informing them classes will be hosted remotely for five days.
Schools in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah will receive students for in-person classes for the new academic term, while those in Abu Dhabi and Umm Al Quwain will host online classes as a Covid safety measure.
The KHDA has introduced new Covid safety restrictions for the first two weeks. Group classes, extracurricular activities, assemblies and school trips will be suspended during this period. Canteens will remain closed as well.
