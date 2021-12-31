Covid in UAE: Another emirate announces remote learning in new school term

UAE's digital advancement in education sector is a model for other countries: Indian minister
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said the UAE is using technology in a 'big way'
Education2 weeks ago
The schools in Umm Al Quwain will have distance education system for public and private schools during the first two weeks of the second semester starting from January 3. The decision is applicable for public and private schools.
ALSO READ:
New school term in UAE: Remote learning for some, in-person classes for others
Abu Dhabi announces remote learning for first two weeks of new school term
The Emergencies and Crisis Team in Umm Al Quwain announced that the nursery schools will implement in-person education system.
“Transferring the education system in all public and private schools of the emirate to the “distance education” system during the first two weeks of the second semester, starting from January 3, except for “nurseries”, which will implement In-person education system,” the Umm Al Quwain Police said in a tweet.
Earlier, Abu Dhabi had announced that all students at both public and private schools in the emirate, including training institutes, colleges and universities to further protect health and safety of education community
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said the UAE is using technology in a 'big way'
Education2 weeks ago
The Emirates Schools Establishment said the schedule will be announced soon
Education2 weeks ago
The fifth edition of Global Knowledge Index released in Dubai; Switzerland ranks first
Education2 weeks ago
Daisy Justus had the privilege of being interviewed by late K.S. Varkey, father of GEMS Education Founder and Chairman, Sunny Varkey
Education2 weeks ago
Along with the rest of the country, schools too will transition into a four-and-a-half-day workweek
Education3 weeks ago
Schools and universities across the country will follow the new work week
Education3 weeks ago
From January 1, 2022, schools will function from Monday to Thursday, with a half-day on Friday
Education3 weeks ago
State-of-the-art and sustainable campus to be ready by 2023
Education3 weeks ago