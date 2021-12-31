Covid in UAE: Another emirate announces remote learning in new school term

Officials announce that nursery schools will have in-person classes

By Web Desk Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 9:40 PM Last updated: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 9:49 PM

The schools in Umm Al Quwain will have distance education system for public and private schools during the first two weeks of the second semester starting from January 3. The decision is applicable for public and private schools.

The Emergencies and Crisis Team in Umm Al Quwain announced that the nursery schools will implement in-person education system.

“Transferring the education system in all public and private schools of the emirate to the “distance education” system during the first two weeks of the second semester, starting from January 3, except for “nurseries”, which will implement In-person education system,” the Umm Al Quwain Police said in a tweet.

