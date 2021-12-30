New school term in UAE: Remote learning for some, in-person classes for others

The Emirates Schools Establishment said the schedule will be announced soon
Education2 weeks ago
With daily Covid-19 cases rising, the UAE’s Ministry of Education had recently announced distance learning for the first two weeks of the new school term. The decision applies to schools, colleges and training centres.
In the UAE, each Emirate has its own disaster management committee that formulates crisis plans at the local level. Four Emirates have already announced the mode of learning as schools open after the winter break.
New Covid safety rules have been announced for education institutions as well. Here is the full list:
For the first two weeks, classes will be conducted online in private and public schools across the UAE Capital.
During this period, authorities will step up PCR testing campaigns for education sector personnel. The situation will continue to be monitored to update protocols for the return to in-school learning.
Schools in the Emirate had resumed 100 per cent campus learning from October 2020. Dubai’s education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said in-person learning would continue in all schools in the new term. For the first two weeks, group classes, extracurricular activities and school trips will be suspended. Canteens will be shut as well.
School managements told Khaleej Times that special staff have been designated to ensure contact between various groups of students is minimised. Students will spend most of their time in their homeroom classes to avoid unnecessary interaction.
ALSO READ:
In-person learning will continue in schools across the Emirate, with some restrictions. Sharjah students over 12 years of age, as well as school staff, will have to present a negative Covid test result when they return to campuses on January 3. Extracurricular activities, morning assemblies, canteen services and school trips will remain suspended until further notice, according to the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).
Schools will continue with in-person learning in the new term. No new restrictions have been announced in the Emirate.
