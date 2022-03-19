CBSE announces Grade 12 Board exam results

Majority of students to receive the results over the weekend or by Monday
Education6 days ago
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Grade 12 first term examinations.
Students can download CBSE Class 12 score cards online at cbse.gov.in
