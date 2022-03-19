UAE

CBSE announces Grade 12 Board exam results

The first term marks were announced offline last week

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 5:16 PM

Last updated: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 5:24 PM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Grade 12 first term examinations.

Students can download CBSE Class 12 score cards online at cbse.gov.in

