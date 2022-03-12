UAE: CBSE Grade 10 results released; scores shared only with schools

Majority of students to receive the results over the weekend or by Monday

By Dhanusha Gokulan and SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 7:32 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 7:41 PM

Results for India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Grade 10 term one examinations were announced by the board early Saturday morning.

In a statement to the media, CBSE said it had shared the term one result of Grade 10 students with their respective schools. However, most of the UAE pupils who attempted the examinations are yet to receive their results from the schools.

While some pupils, including a few GEMS Education schools and Springdale's School, received their results from their class teachers on March 12, many are waiting to receive their results after the weekend.

As there is no update on the official www.cbseresults.nic.in website, the CBSE statement read, "The Board is informing schools only about theory performance of their students of Class 10 in a collective manner."

No mark sheet or a passing certificate would be issued to the students following the announcement of this result. Term - I only, no mark sheet cum passing certificate is being issued now.

"Only one marks sheet and passing certificate will be issued after the term-Il examinations (scheduled to begin in April) to have parity with the previous results," the statement explained. Students who attempted this multiple-choice question paper were scored 40 marks, and a separate ten marks were awarded for a practical examination.

The upcoming theory examination would also be a 40 marks paper. Students would also undergo a separate 10-mark practical exam internally graded by their school teachers, education experts explained to Khaleej Times.

Experts in the UAE said the CBSE adopted the system due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We are hoping it would be abolished due to the logistical details of this method. The system hoped to prepare students for the examination. I have full hope a decision will be taken soon as schools are re-opening in India. A majority of the decision for CBSE boards are made under the influence of the conditions in India," said Zubair Ahmed, the head of human resources and administration at Springdale's School.

"Students are used to seeing their marks on the official website. We have shared the results with the pupils as we received it," said Bushra Mansoor, the head of middle and secondary at Springdales School Dubai.

"It depends from school to school. I suspect most students should receive it by Monday," she said. "We are having analytics done on a school level, and teachers have shared marks," Mansoor added.

Some schools have also said their toppers have received 99.6 per cent marks in the exams. Rashmi Nandkeolyar, the principal and director of Delhi Private School, Gardens, said, "We are proud that our students have performed brilliantly even in this changed format, with 100 per cent pass and the topper scoring 99.6 per cent."

"CBSE must be congratulated for their efficiency, vision and agility in organising this herculean task of managing many thousands of schools."

Abhilasha Singh, the principal of Shining Star International School, Abu Dhabi, said that it is children's right to know their marks. "We will be giving the results out soon to the children. It will help them understand how they have done in their term one and how they should perform in term two."

