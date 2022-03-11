UAE: Students ready for on-campus board exams, say CBSE schools

Published: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 7:10 PM Last updated: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 7:16 PM

Heads of CBSE schools in the UAE said students are more than ready for their Term II exams which will be held onsite from April 26 as announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education in New Delhi, India on Friday.

Principals said that in the light of the improvement in the Covid situation, they have been preparing their Grade 10 and 12 wards throughout the year for onsite board exams, and are confident they will do well.

“As the pandemic is slowly disappearing and we are going back to normal, the Term 2 exams will be conducted as before, by keeping in mind the UAE norms and guideline on social distancing,” said Fathima Sherief, school assessment coordinator at Gulf Model School.

Fatima Martin, Principal and CEO, GEMS New Millennium School, Al Khail, echoed the same sentiments: “The improvement in the situation has seen schools focusing on preparing senior students for their upcoming board exams.”

Antony Koshy, principal, Global Indian International School, Dubai, said that since they have conducted Term 1 examinations without any glitches, they expect the same during the second term exams.

“It was a great example of exemplary coordination between the CBSE and schools. We will be waiting for similar guidelines from the board,” Koshy said.

The CBSE has announced that the Term II board exams for Grades 10 and 12 will commence from April 26. Board exams for the 2021-22 academic session are being conducted over two terms. While Term 1 exams were held in November-December, second term exams will begin from April 26 for both grades.

Martin said that senior students from their school are ready for the onsite exams as they have been attending onsite classes for most of this year and have also been taking regular interim tests.

“These outcomes have helped our staff and students to work towards meeting attainment goals. The Term 1 board exams gave our students a definitive grip on tuning themselves to external examinations. This only indicates that our students will shine through, and that their results will be on par with the pre-Covid period,” she said.

Koshy said: “We will have our students in school and teachers are working with them in specific areas for all subjects. They are practicing in line with the sample papers provided by the CBSE Board,”

Sherief said that Gulf Model School is one of the centres for the CBSE Board exam this year and she is hopeful students will do well after a challenging Covid year.

“In Term 1 board exams, 50 per cent of the syllabus was completed, and it was only an objective type of question paper,” explained Sherief.

“The balance 50 per cent of the portion is covered in Term 2. A total of 50 per cent of practical/project was conducted during the Term 1 exams and for Term II, students may have to focus on fewer portions,” added Sherief.

The Term 2 question paper, based on a 50 per cent reduced syllabus, will include both objective and subjective types of questions, and there is a good chance for students to score well.

“Term 2 exams will be significant in determining the student’s percentage, and in their further studies,” said Sherief.

School heads said that CBSE has released sample papers and this will also help them and their students to understand the question paper pattern for Grade 10 and 12 and prepare well.

Sherief said: “We are conducting intense revision, scrutinising the portion chapters-wise to help our students acquire maximum marks in Term 2.”

